Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after acquiring an additional 138,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,138,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,418,000 after buying an additional 117,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.12 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

