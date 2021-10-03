Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VWOB opened at $77.97 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,843,000 after acquiring an additional 175,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,449,000 after acquiring an additional 806,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 586,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after acquiring an additional 196,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the period.

