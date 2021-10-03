Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1,355.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $40,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $134.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.