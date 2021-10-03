Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.98.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.