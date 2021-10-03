Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 39.4% in September

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $202.51 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $149.68 and a fifty-two week high of $211.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.648 dividend. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

