Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Up 65.9% in September

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the August 31st total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,869,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,668,000 after buying an additional 3,236,316 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,086,000 after buying an additional 1,932,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after buying an additional 1,593,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,089,000 after buying an additional 993,391 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,512,000 after acquiring an additional 982,442 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

