Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.12. 8,482,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,902. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.37 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

