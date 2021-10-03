VAULT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $935.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $5.73 or 0.00011763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $935.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00104086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00143374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.31 or 1.00599772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.18 or 0.07121484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002525 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,121 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.