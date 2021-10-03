VeChain (VET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $489.62 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $7.28 billion and approximately $489.62 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeChain has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

