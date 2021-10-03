Velas (VLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.13 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $308.22 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001400 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000787 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

