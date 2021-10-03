Veles (VLS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $324.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 81.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Veles has a total market cap of $95,087.82 and approximately $324.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veles has traded 101.6% higher against the dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,733.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.46 or 0.07029589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00348534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.35 or 0.01157155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00108772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.72 or 0.00535718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.92 or 0.00447454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.34 or 0.00296105 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,899 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,393 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

