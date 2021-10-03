Velo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.67 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Velo has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. Velo has a market cap of $119.36 million and $11.67 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velo coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00065929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00103056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00142777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,964.40 or 1.00016425 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.85 or 0.07049814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

