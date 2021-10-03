Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) Short Interest Update

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 114,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

VENA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Venus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VENA. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,342,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $879,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

