Venus (XVS) Price Hits $26.39 on Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. Venus has a market cap of $296.81 million and $25.74 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $26.39 or 0.00054956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,013.86 or 0.99970161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00080960 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006068 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002121 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.82 or 0.00603436 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,245,107 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

