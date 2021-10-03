Verge (XVG) Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $366.30 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.58 or 0.00355157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000877 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

