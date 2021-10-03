Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $224.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

