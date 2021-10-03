Verso (VSO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.92 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $63,560.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00066787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00145194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,871.30 or 0.99833423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.88 or 0.07136170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.