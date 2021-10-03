Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.15 million and approximately $163,888.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,689.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.73 or 0.07105785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00355638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.88 or 0.01188676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00111523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.99 or 0.00534680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.04 or 0.00453002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00300836 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,053,097 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars.

