Viacoin (VIA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,371.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $11,371.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00355487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

