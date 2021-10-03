VIBE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,309.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $1,309.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,415.66 or 0.44906193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00057139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00265345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00118331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.