VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.51. 10,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.
