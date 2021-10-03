VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.51. 10,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,907.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.