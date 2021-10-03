VideoCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $104,597.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $82.67 million and approximately $104,597.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

