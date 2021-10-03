VIDT Datalink Price Up 25.2% Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001887 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $44.76 million and $16.93 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,761.53 or 0.45342654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00118361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00226653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

