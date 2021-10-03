VIMworld (VEED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $85,413.00

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $51.47 million and approximately $85,413.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,795.53 or 0.44754469 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002210 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00104086 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.