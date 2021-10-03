Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Down 40.4% in September

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 508,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $383,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ VINP opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $747.25 million and a PE ratio of 29.91. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.31.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.