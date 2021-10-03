Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Down 46.9% in September

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the August 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 306,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,212. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

