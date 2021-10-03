Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.2% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 44,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 31.2% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,007 shares of company stock worth $22,784,202. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $230.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

