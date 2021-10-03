Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lifted by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.0% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,007 shares of company stock worth $22,784,202 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of V stock traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.46. 7,925,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

