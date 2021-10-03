VITE (VITE) Price Hits $0.0823 on Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. VITE has a total market capitalization of $40.34 million and $6.15 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056384 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000120 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,022,802,963 coins and its circulating supply is 490,231,852 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

