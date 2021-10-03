Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Down 36.9% in September

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,739,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDGL opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Vivos has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.31.

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

