VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,113 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $151.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

