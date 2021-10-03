Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Vodacom Group stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

