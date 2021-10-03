Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $2.41 on Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $672.32 million and $4.30 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00004936 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $22,013.68 or 0.45006084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00258084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00118628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

