Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.14 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.67 or 0.00016004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $145.58 million and $6.14 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,683.71 or 0.43151744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.00278180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00116099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

