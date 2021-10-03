Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

