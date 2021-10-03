Wall Street Games Hits Market Cap of $7.57 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 77% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 85.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and $4.81 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00066063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00103966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00142973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,673.31 or 1.00213491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.76 or 0.07073890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

