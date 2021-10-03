Waltonchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.20 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001959 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $74.29 million and $8.20 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.56 or 0.07089410 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00111301 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,598,713 coins and its circulating supply is 77,877,681 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

