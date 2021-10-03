Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 15.9% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $178.59 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001926 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00145817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.34 or 0.00508377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00016793 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00042382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013173 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,715,189 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

