Warp Finance (WARP) Market Cap Hits $900,254.86

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Warp Finance has a market cap of $900,254.86 and $215,914.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $192.61 or 0.00405315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

