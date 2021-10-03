Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,140 shares of company stock worth $11,983,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

NYSE:WM opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.55. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

