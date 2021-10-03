Waves Enterprise Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189,187.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $23.08 million and approximately $189,187.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00103929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00143206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,991.25 or 1.00632187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.22 or 0.07125687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

