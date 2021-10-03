WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $517.26 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, WAX has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $517.26 million and approximately $169.32 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000791 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00051768 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,792,905,204 coins and its circulating supply is 1,768,352,855 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

