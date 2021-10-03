Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $8.63 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $137.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

