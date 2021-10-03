WEMIX Price Tops $1.94 on Exchanges (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00004049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $239.16 million and approximately $48.78 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00102325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00141451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.03 or 0.99834174 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.58 or 0.07054871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

