WeOwn Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $122,666.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,466.64 or 0.44576226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00280765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00118120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

