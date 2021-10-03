WHALE Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. WHALE has a total market cap of $79.61 million and $1.76 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WHALE has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $12.69 or 0.00026086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00066268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00104204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00142608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,706.68 or 1.00090409 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.75 or 0.07099387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002537 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

