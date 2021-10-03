White Pine Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 190,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,547,000 after buying an additional 75,382 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.48 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

