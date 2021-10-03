WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22.96 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $714.21 million and approximately $22.96 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00028258 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007426 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 943,556,700 coins and its circulating supply is 743,556,699 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

