Whiteheart Price Hits $620.43 on Major Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $10,063.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $620.43 or 0.01292740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00067333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00104569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00145451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,096.93 or 1.00215515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.63 or 0.07171029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002577 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.