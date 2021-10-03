Widercoin (WDR) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a market cap of $272,040.58 and approximately $30,374.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00067333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00104569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00145451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,096.93 or 1.00215515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.63 or 0.07171029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

